Shahid Kapoor taking sword fighting, horse riding lessons for “Padmavati”

Mumbai, December 21: Actor Shahid Kapoor is taking lessons in sword fighting as well as horse riding for his upcoming film “Padmavati”, says a source.

In the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Shahid will be seen as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. To get into the skin of the character, Shahid is busy undergoing sword fighting and horse riding training.

“Being a perfectionist, Shahid has hired a personal trainer who is busy training him in sword fighting as well as horse riding. The actor wants to get everything right and bring more authenticity to his role. The actor is busy shooting at night for the film. He takes classes during the day,” said a source close to Shahid.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

