Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected as Pakistan’s new interim Prime Minister with 221 votes

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 1: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected as Pakistan’s new interim Prime Minister. He won 221 National Assembly votes.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was born on December 27, 1958 in Karachi. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did his degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University, United States. He worked in the United States for a few years and later he moved to Saudi Arabia.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi entered politics after the death of his father Khaqan Abbasi. Khaqan Abbasi was the Minister of production. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has competed as an independent candidate and won from Rawalpindi in 1988. In 1990 he was re-elected to the National Assembly and was made Parliamentary Secretary for Defence. In his third term he contested from PML-N, and was made the chairman of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Defence.