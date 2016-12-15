ShahRukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in deal with Netflix

New Delhi [India], Dec. 15: Netflix recently secured a long-term deal with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to be “global home” to upcoming and past films.

The entertainment companies have announced that new films, starring Indian movie superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be exclusively available to more than 86 million members globally.

This association would mark the beginning of a “long-term relationship” between the two companies and the first of its kind with any Indian film production company.

The agreement between Netflix and RCE will also give members of the former exclusive subscription video-on-demand access to dozens of RCE films both in India and around the world. This includes as well as new films that will hit Indian theaters within the next three years.

“Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after actor in the Indian film industry, and has played a huge role in bringing Indian cinema to the world stage,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

“His monicker ‘King Khan’ speaks to his status as a cultural icon and to the incredible popularity of his films among audiences worldwide,” Sarandos added.

Of the collaboration, Shah Rukh expressed, “Red Chillies is surging ahead in global entertainment and for the first time, our great stories are going global on Netflix all at once and crossing all geographical barriers, waiting to be discovered over the world. No more waiting for our fans wherever they are.”

Apparently, the first title that will come on Netflix is Gauri Shinde’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ which was released theatrically on 25 November.

‘Happy New Year’, ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’ are among other Red Chillies titles which will be available on Netflix.(ANI)