Shailesh Kumar-Lalu Prasad’s son-in law to appear before ED in money laundering case

New Delhi, Jul 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son in law Shailesh Kumar will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in the alleged Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering case.

Earlier on Monday, Shailesh had skipped the summon by the ED. Meanwhile, his wife and Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti was yesterday grilled for 8 hours in the case.

She was reportedly asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, Shailesh and a firm allegedly linked to them in the money-laundering probe involving shell companies.

The ED is the third central probing body investigating the alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Yadav’s family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached Benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees.

Earlier this week, the CBI registered a corruption case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Following this, clouds of uncertainty have been hovering over the RJD’s alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)). The Congress, however, has been extending full support to the RJD.

