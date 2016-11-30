Shakira’s sons Milan and Sasha Pique steal the show at Gerard Pique’s award ceremony in Barcelona

Washington, Nov 30: All eyes were on Shakira’s sons Milan Pique and Sasha Pique at the recently held ‘Gala of Catalan Football Stars’ award ceremony, where their father Gerard Pique bagged an award.

The Pique brothers stole the show when their father was named the ‘Best Catalan Player’ of the season. The ceremony took place in Barcelona and he accepted the award with his entire family on stage, Reports E! Online.

Four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha had bigger plans and suddenly the spotlight was on them. They waved, threw kisses and even held the award as their own. The youngest even gave everyone a peek at his belly.

Recently, the family underwent a health scare as the younger Pique had been feeling under the weather, which caused the singer to cancel her performances at this year’s ‘Latin Grammy Awards’ and ‘American Music Awards’.

After a lot of speculation as to why she had canceled her appearances, the 39-year-old star wrote a heartfelt message to her fans confirming young Pique had been sick.

“Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick. Everything is under control now, and he’s back to being his cheerful self!” the ‘She Wolf’ crooner captioned an Instagram photo of herself with the son. (ANI)