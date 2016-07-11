Shakitman got justice after death : ‘Shaktiman Park’ in memory of slain police horse opens today

New Delhi, July 11: The Uttarakhand government has constructed a park named after police horse Shaktiman who was critically maimed in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally carried out by MP Ganesh Joshi.

The ‘Shaktiman Park’ has been constructed in Dehradun Police Line which is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Harish Rawat today.

Shaktiman was a well-trained 13-year-old horse of the Uttarakhand Mounted Police for many years. When the horse was deployed by the police during a BJP rally, MP Ganesh Joshi had allegedly attacked the horse’s leg with a lathi, critically injuring it for the remainder of its days. The outrage over this incidence of gross animal abuse grew so large that MP Ganesh Joshi was briefly arrested.

Almost a month after losing his left hind leg in the attack, the white-coloured Kathiawari horse succumbed to its injuries on April 20.