Shameful! Obnoxious! BJP calls for action against slap-happy Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

New Delhi, March 24: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has received wide flak for hitting a staffer of the Air India with his slipper with the national carrier blacklisting the former.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday rebuke Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for his misbehavior with an Air India staffer and called for corrective measures to ensure that such shameful conduct is never ever repeated in public life.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC dubbed Ravindra Gaikwad’s action as obnoxious and asserted that ball is now in the Shiv Sena’s court.

“Mr Gaikwad’s behaviour is not just obnoxious; it needs to be condemned univocally. Any Member of Parliament, corporate or elected representative taking the law into his hand and beating up an employee is so shameful. I think corrective measures must be taken at every party-level and where the introspection is based on conduct in public life,” she said.

“As far as the Civil Aviation Ministry is concerned, two FIRs have been launched. It is for the Shiv Sena and Mr Uddhav Thackeray to decide what corrective measures should be taken, it is not for us to be moral guardians of other political parties,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Gaikwad’s action was in bad taste and asserted that such incidents hurt the sentiments of the people.

“The Shiv Sena MP’s actions were in really bad taste. Behaviour of an elected representative hurts the sentiments of the common man. Such actions cannot be justified,” said Naqvi.

However, a day after two FIRs were registered against him for hitting a 60-year-old Air India staffer with his slipper and for forcibly holding the flight and delaying it for 40 minutes, Gaikwad today remained unapologetic about the incident and dared the Delhi Police to arrest him.