Shameful!!! At a time when people are facing a cash crunch, Rs. 40 lakh showered on folk Gujarati singers

The event organised by the Shri Gurjar Kshatriya Kadia Samaj on Sunday night.

Navsari (Gujarat) , Dec. 26 : At a time when people are facing a cash crunch, residents in Gujarat’s Navsari district, showered Rs. 40 lakh on folk singers during a musical event.
 

The audience showered Rs. 10 and Rs.20 currency notes on folk singer Farida Mir and Mayabai Ahir.
The organizers, however, claimed that the money collected during the program will be used for social work.
 

Earlier, new Rs 2000 notes were showered on folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in the Palanpur area of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.
 

The event was organised by the Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple.

(ANI)

