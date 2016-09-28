Shandong ceremony celebrates 2,567th anniversary of birth of Confucius

Beijing,Sept28:A grand Confucius Cultural Festival has kicked off in Qufu, Shangdong province inmemory of China’s greatest sage. An awards ceremony and memorial event honoringConfucius are the centerpieces of this year’s gathering, which is set in the ancientphilosopher’s hometown.

Born in 551 BC, Confucius was one of the most important philosophers in China’s history.His ideas were viewed as an orthodox ideology in China for more than 2,000 years, andhave also been widely embraced by the international community.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education and Shandongprovincial government, this year’s Qufu International Confucius Culture Festivalcommenced on Sept. 27 with a magnificent opening ceremony, which was also the 11thawards ceremony of the UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy.

As the first international award that is named for and honors a Chinese figure, this year’sUNESCO Confucius prizes were given to individuals and organizations from South Africa,India and Senegal to reward their contribution to eliminating illiteracy, especially amonguneducated youth and rural adults.

Another core activity of this year’s event is the ceremony of Confucius worship, which willbe broadcast on Sept. 28 to mark the 2,567th anniversary of the birth of the sage. Theceremony includes activities such as music and dancing performances, which representConfucian ideology and traditional Chinese philosophy.

“We want to restore the ceremony’s former glory and reconstruct history. Scientificresearch was carried out to create a standard for the ceremony. This year’s ceremony willserve as a standard in the future, and will be introduced to other Confucius institutionsnationwide,” said Zhu Fumei, deputy mayor of the city of Qufu, during a press conferenceon Sept. 23.

Memorial ceremonies for Confucius began in the second year after the philospher’s deathin 479 BC, and were restored in the mid-1980s after a long war-time and recovery hiatus,the Global Times reported.