Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo: Beautiful views of Indian Ocean from rooms, suites attract visitors 

New Delhi, August 24: Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo would offer undisturbed views of Indian Ocean in the 500 guestrooms and suites and 41 serviced apartments. The hotel is located on 10 acres of land that would soon accommodate an office tower, 2 residential building and a shopping mall that would bring a new level of luxury to the successful metropolitan city of Colombo. The Shangri-La Hotel is only 40 minutes drive from the Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport.

“As tourist arrivals into the island have grown exponentially over the last eight years, Colombo has found its place as the gateway to all this amazing island has to offer. We aim to set new luxury hospitality standards in Colombo and seamlessly blend Shangri-La’s personalised hospitality with the much-loved traditional Sri-Lankan charm,” said Timothy Wright, Vice President and General Manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will allow travellers who are beginning their Sri Lankan holidays or in town for meetings to experience a mix of Shangri-La’s Asian elegance and a contemporary style inspired by the country’s abundant nature and incredible beauty. In connecting this concept, the hotel commissioned celebrated Chinese artist Man Fung-Yi to create a life-sized infant elephant metal sculpture to grace the hotel’s lobby and give a sense of place through an exciting blend of modernity and Sri Lanka’s nature.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will unveil a new social and dining scene in the city with five restaurants, bars and lounges offering an extensive selection of local and international cuisine, al fresco dining, daily live entertainment and innovative menus. For those seeking serenity and the opportunity to unwind, CHI, The Spa will be a welcome addition with nine treatment rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a swimming pool and pool bar overlooking Galle Face Green and the Indian Ocean.

The hotel will feature the most extensive and versatile events venues in Sri Lanka with over 4,500 square metres of space including two ballrooms, an outdoor lawn and several function rooms to host over 1500 guests. Intended to appeal to large conferences and events, the hotel will complement the island’s attraction as a global MICE hotspot, alongside Bangkok and Singapore. The property will also be the perfect host for weddings, social functions and gala dinners, while offering Shangri-La Events Collection expertise and benefits, to create memorable curated experiences and bespoke incentives.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo’s introductory offer, Discover Colombo, includes a Sunset Heritage City Walk to explore the colonial charm of the historic Colombo Fort, or a tuk tuk safari of street shopping for hidden gems, dining on native cuisine and more. Priced from USD 245 per room per night, the package includes daily breakfast, a dinner for two at the local specialty restaurant, 20 per cent off on food and beverages, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Business clientele can take advantage of the Business Travel package, which includes return airport transfer, daily breakfast, complimentary laundry and Wi-Fi from USD 205 per room per night. The room rates are subject to 30.28 per cent local taxes and service charges. Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently operates over 95 hotels with a room inventory of over 40,000. Shangri-La hotels are five-star deluxe properties featuring extensive luxury facilities and services. Shangri-La hotels are located in Australia, Canada, mainland China, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.