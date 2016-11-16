Sharad Yadav against Demonetisation: Government can’t bring back black money in 10 years

New Delhi, Nov 16 : JD-U’s Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said the government’s decision to demonetise high denomination notes has hit the honest people the most and that the government would not be able to bring black money back in the next 10 years.

Hitting out at BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, Yadav said the farmers deal in cash and not in cheques.

“We are against black money and its circulation should be stopped. But, I can say that the government will not be able to bring back black money from abroad in the next 10 years,” Yadav said in the house, which took up the demonetisation issue for discussion.

He said the move would compel the common man to jump off Rajdhani train.

“The decision of the government has hit honest people the most. All the markets are closed, farmers and daily wage earners are suffering,” said Yadav.

“The farmers don’t do transactions through cheques. Their transactions are done in cash. What have you done for the farmers? What relief are you going to provide to the farmers?” Yadav asked the government.

