Sharapova not in French Open women’s entry List

Paris, April 15: Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova does not figure in the final entry list of women participants of the 2016 French Open tennis tournament.

The new entry list was published on the official website of the 2016 Roland Garros on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

According to media reports on Thursday, former World No.1 Sharapova, currently facing doping abuse accusations, was enlisted as eligible for taking part in the tournament, to be held in France between May 16 and June 5.

Prestigious Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer has no intentions of extending its sponsorship contract with Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova even in case the player is amnestied of doping accusations under new recommendations from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the company said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Swiss company said the sponsorship contract with Sharapova expired on December 31, 2015 and there were no negotiations planned on the extension of the contract with the Russian tennis player.

The company suspended talks on the extension of its sponsorship contract with Sharapova after the player announced last month that she had tested positive for doping.