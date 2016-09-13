Sharif needles India on Kashmir through Eid message

Lahore, Sep 13: Needling India yet again, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today dedicated Ei-dul Azha to the “supreme sacrifices” of Kashmiris and said Pakistan will continue doing so till the Kashmir issue is not resolved.

“We cannot ignore sacrifices of Kashmiris. They will succeed through their sacrifices. We dedicate this Eid to the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri people and we will continue doing so till the Kashmir issue is not resolved according to their (Kashmiri people) wishes,” Sharif said in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha.

Sharif offered Eid prayer along with other family members in the mosque at his Raiwind residence in Lahore.

He said, “Kashmiri people have sacrificed their third generation in their struggle to get freedom from India.”

“They are struggling for their right to self-determination and facing Indian atrocities. Their voice cannot be suppressed through force,” he said.

President Mamnoon Hussain, in his message on the occasion, said Pakistan must remember “our Kashmiri brothers and sisters affected by terrorism”.

“During this hour of need we must support the Kashmiri people. They are facing the worst atrocities to get their right to self-determination. Time is not far away when the Kashmiri people will get dividend of their supreme struggle. They will soon celebrate such festivals in free land,” he said.