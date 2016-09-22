‘Sharif’s statements confirm that we dont need to waste time talking to him’:  Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, Sep 22: Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s address at the 71st United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, Nawaz Sharif has become more and more disappointing. Same man who had welcomed PM for his birthday and now he is hailing Burhan Wani.

This kind of nonsense really discredits the kind of responsible statements you expect from a PM of a country. It confirms that we dont need to waste time talking to this gentleman (Pak PM), we need to focus on different approaches to Pakistan, Tharoor added.

PM Nawaz Sharif had glorified slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani as a young leader at the UNGA even as he expressed readiness for a serious and sustained dialogue with India for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharif devoted much of his 20-minute speech at the UN General Assembly session to Kashmir and the current situation in the valley and said Pakistan fully supports the demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination.