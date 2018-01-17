Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP

Kannur, Kerala, Jan 17: The Kerala police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly sharing a fake news on his Twitter handle.

According to the reports on Malayalam medias, the police have registered a case against Rajeev under IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also the founder and chairman of Jupiter Capital Pvt. Ltd, under which the news channels Asianet News and Republic TV is functioning, had retweeted a video posted by an RSS worker.

The video originally was of some BJP workers attacking an ambulance of a cooperative hospital, which is under the control of CPIM, in Kannur district after the death of a local RSS leader, Biju, on May 11 last year, reported Malayala Manorama.

However, an RSS worker posted this video on social media describing it as an attack by CPI(M) workers on the ambulance that carried Biju’s body.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also the NDA vice chairman in Kerala, allegedly shared this tweet from his personal handle.

After this, one person from Kannur, Sanoj, complained against the MP, on Kerala Cyber Hi-tech cell and to the chief minister, which leads to the FIR now.

According to reports, the state DGP had directed the local police to register a case against Chandrasekhar after preliminary inquiry.

The case under IPC 153 is punished with imprisonment of either a term of up to one year, or with fine, or with both.