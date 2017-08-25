Sharing office space is quite a nice idea, besides these safety measures

New Delhi, August 25: Shared office space is trending amongst companies looking for convenient and hassle free, ready to move in setup for official work. These business centres or shared office spaces provide an astounding solution to the business needs of corporate by giving the benefits of a professional office environment at budget packages.

Offerings like basic furniture for official use, tech-connectivity, meeting rooms, receptionist and office service staff is the most preferred deal by companies looking for convenient office spaces. Satisfied with the pre designed setup, most of the companies overlook the security and safety factor which can lead to regret in case of a mishap. With different companies sharing the same space and a number of computers and personal devices sharing the same network opens doors for easy break-in, malware attack and cyber crimes.

Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta Business Centre states security measures to consider while looking for shared office space:

-Location: Providing a safe environment outside the office is as much important as providing it inside. One should wisely choose a shared office which is easy to find, has 24*7 access to public transport, is well connected to most part of the city and residential hubs giving your employees flexibility to work and feel safe as they step out of the office.

-Physical security and data access: Easy access to work space is essential these days but one should be aware of who else has an access to it. People usually leave files and other electronic devices in the office while going back home. One should be aware of what all security measures are operational in the office and how can be aware of any misfortune. Choose the space which is installed by surveillance cameras and has alarms designed to detect break-ins.

-Network security: In a shared working space where common wifi internet is accessible to everyone, it is important to keep your information and data safe from cyber-attacks. Before signing up for the space one should check for network security policy and safety measures being used like firewalls.

-Safety measures for natural calamity: Life is unpredictable; however it is wise to take precautions in case of a natural disaster. It is better to look for office space which has earthquake resistant building and all the basic safety equipment installed like smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits to make sure you are well-prepared for any emergency.

(Inputs from ANI)