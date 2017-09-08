Sharp tweets from journalists like Gauri Lankesh, one of the reasons for her cold blooded murder?

September 8, 2017 | By :
Sharp tweets from journalists like Gauri Lankesh, one of the reasons for her cold blooded murder? Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru, September 8: Gauri Lankesh, a renowned journalist and chief of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, has been brutally killed in front of her house in Ideal Home Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 5 at 8 pm. Reportedly, unidentified men shot her more than five times and escaped from the spot.
According to police, the assailants shot her when Gauri was getting out of her car to open the gate of her house. The shots were aimed at her chest which crossed the target, killing her on the spot.  Gauri was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh.

Gauri Lankesh was a fierce critique of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. This fact is evident in her tweets which project the atrocities being made by the BJPs and the BJP Government as well. Demonetisation, Godman Ram Rahim Singh, Delhi Jama Masjid electricity bills, Godman Asaram Bapu; her list is endless which became at the receiving end of ferocious criticism.

These are some of the recent tweets by Gauri Lankesh, launching criticism on BJP and its Hinduthwa agenda, which might have triggered the murderers of Gauri Lankesh.

A BJP MLA and former minister Jeevaraj at a meeting in Koppa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru said that if only Gauri had not written about the celebration of the “death” of the Sangh Parivar, she would probably have been alive today. This also adds to the BJPs grudge towards the murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad who condoled over the murder of Gauri has received heavy backlash on Twitter.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top