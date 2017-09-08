Sharp tweets from journalists like Gauri Lankesh, one of the reasons for her cold blooded murder?

Bengaluru, September 8: Gauri Lankesh, a renowned journalist and chief of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, has been brutally killed in front of her house in Ideal Home Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 5 at 8 pm. Reportedly, unidentified men shot her more than five times and escaped from the spot.

According to police, the assailants shot her when Gauri was getting out of her car to open the gate of her house. The shots were aimed at her chest which crossed the target, killing her on the spot. Gauri was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh.

Gauri Lankesh was a fierce critique of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. This fact is evident in her tweets which project the atrocities being made by the BJPs and the BJP Government as well. Demonetisation, Godman Ram Rahim Singh, Delhi Jama Masjid electricity bills, Godman Asaram Bapu; her list is endless which became at the receiving end of ferocious criticism.

These are some of the recent tweets by Gauri Lankesh, launching criticism on BJP and its Hinduthwa agenda, which might have triggered the murderers of Gauri Lankesh.

A twist in the tale: Was the same helicopter used to ferry PM Modi and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? https://t.co/lUL0F8UnQJ via @altnews — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 29, 2017

Jama Masjid electricity bills non payment: Fake news starts on social media, Republic TV takes over https://t.co/DPDVWWH5hs via @altnews — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 30, 2017

After Alt News exposé, Republic TV deletes fake news about Jama Masjid; No apology, no explanation https://t.co/fDwor0xeSb via @altnews — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 1, 2017

Dont understand why people are celebrating n sitharaman as def minister. Modi will be in charge of every portfolio #cabinetreshuffle — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 3, 2017

‘Godmen who seek out virgins are the biggest transmitters of sexual diseases’ https://t.co/izRZxNPULP via @churumuri — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 3, 2017

In Kerala, Despite Sangh’s Efforts to Project it as ‘Hindu’ Festival, Story of Onam Prevails https://t.co/EPXyQRcewM via @thewire_in — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 3, 2017

Last night in Maja Talkies, Aparna was sitting at the feet of Jaggi Vasudev and Srujan was respectfully standing by. they have no shame — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 3, 2017

Hon’ble Chief Justice of India: Shift Rape Convict Gurmeet Singh to a jail in non-BJP, non-C… https://t.co/9ImF4a8UrR via @ChangeOrg_India — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) September 2, 2017

Stop joking, you idiot. we have had enough https://t.co/NeDnGIN8KJ — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 30, 2017

those who died in ATM lines were anti-nationals. they did not realise the great service of Pradhan Sevak ? https://t.co/5usrm8RIT3 — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 30, 2017

No talk about Achhe din anymore. Only New India… a new India where lynchings, immoral policing, etc shall be the order of the day… https://t.co/RzoIVVGB8V — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 30, 2017

Why Delay In Rape Trial Against Asaram ? SC Seeks Status Report From Gujarat Govt | Live Law https://t.co/Hgyc9JzKpc via @livelawindia — Gauri Lankesh (@gaurilankesh) August 28, 2017

A BJP MLA and former minister Jeevaraj at a meeting in Koppa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru said that if only Gauri had not written about the celebration of the “death” of the Sangh Parivar, she would probably have been alive today. This also adds to the BJPs grudge towards the murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad who condoled over the murder of Gauri has received heavy backlash on Twitter.

