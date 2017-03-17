Shashi Tharoor break his silence on petition proposing him as UPA’s 2019 PM candidate

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17: On recent days, an online petition goes viral, that proposed the name of Congress Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shashi Tharoor has kept a silence about the petition till yet, finally broken his tranquillity over the petition.

The Online petition, which was started by a resident of Thiruvananthapuram- Kerala, Shashi Tharoor’s Lok Sabha seat, has already gathered more than 16,000 signatures till yet.

The online petition has come at a time when the Indian National Congress, following a shameful defeat in the recently held assembly elections in the five states.

Now, the Indian National Congress is looking for a fresh face in the grand alliance of opposition parties to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Shashi Tharoor posted his reaction to the online petition on his Facebook page, saying while he was ‘touched’ by the gesture, he would be requesting the creator of the petition to withdraw it.

In his Facebook post, Shashi Tharoor says that “I am a member of Parliament for the Congress Party, nothing more and nothing less. The party has a settled leadership, which is not up for debate. When changes occur they do so through an established procedure,”

“I will continue, to the best of my abilities, with my work in Parliament, in Thiruvananthapuram, and in articulating my hopes for India and the ideas that make India — on those party platforms that are available to me, as well as on the national and international stage and through my writings” Tharoor continued his post.

The former External Affairs Minister in Manmohan Singh Government, also an acclaimed writer, having authored 15 best-selling works of fiction and non-fiction since 1981, made headlines with his latest book, An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India.

Tharoor’s speeches and television appearances where he discusses Britain’s“historical amnesia” over the excesses of the empire have been widely shared on social media.

In response to Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook post, Vikrant Gupta, a commentator said, “I believe its time for the leadership of Congress party to recognize the greater role you can play in Indian politics. The ruling party recognizes your potential but alas your own party does not.”

Read Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook Post Here:

