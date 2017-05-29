Shashi Tharoor Defamation Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Arnab Goswami And Republic TV

New Delhi, May 29: After Former Diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor filed a defamation suit against Arnab Goswami, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to him and his new news channel venture Republic TV.

Shashi Tharoor had filed a civil defamation suit seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore and called Arnab Goswami’s stories a “campaign of calumny” against him.

Republic TV and Arnab Goswami had been going at the Congressman with the latter calling out the Parliamentarian on multiple occasions to respond to tapes related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar that the company had in their possession.

Shashi Tharoor had responded to the story earlier, calling it an “exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.”

“I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law,” the former UN diplomat had said.

Earlier, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, which owns Times Now News Channel, had filed a criminal case against its former employee Arnab Goswami alleging that, he had stolen phone recordings that he eventually used in much-hyped Republic TV’s Stories On Lalu Prasad Yadav And Shashi Tharoor.

The Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL) complaint said the audio tapes of both the stories were procured and accessed while both Arnab Goswami and Prema Sridevi.

With PTI Inputs