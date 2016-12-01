Shashi Tharoor Saying Hackers of Congress, Rahul Gandhi Twitter accounts have sources behind them

New Delhi, Dec 01: Congress Party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed concern over party vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s and Indian National Congress’s (INC) official Twitter accounts got hacked, saying the hackers involved in the activity are much more than university students having fun.

“It’s quite clear that they have got some resources behind them which are more than just some university students having fun at the party’s expense and I believe that part of the problem is our cyber laws are weak,” Tharoor told ANI.

Tharoor asserted that the ‘Digital India’ infrastructure in our country is not keeping up with the talents of our own software people.

“We have now seen a situation where not only was the Twitter account hacked but in fact the email account of the Indian National Congress was hacked and that seems to be the way in which they have obtained the passwords and have done their hacking,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has initiated a probe into the hacking of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account and has written to the management of Twitter seeking necessary details.

The Congress had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police cyber cell in this regard. The official Twitter account of the Congress party was also hacked this morning.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the cyber attacks expose the vulnerability of cyber security and digital platforms in India and should be an eye opener for the government.

In a series of tweets, Surjewala said free speech and right to disagree in India is under attack by fascists. He said such attempts reflect the extremities of an intolerant culture that resorts to abuse when cornered and left answer less.

(ANI)