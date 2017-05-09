Shashi Tharoor slams TV report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death

New Delhi, May 9: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor named reports showing up in a TV slot regarding the demise of his better half Sunanda Pushkar as “deceptions and by and large lies”.

“Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” Tharoor said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

“I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law,” the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star inn in South Delhi the evening of January 17, 2014.