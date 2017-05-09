Shashi Tharoor slams TV report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death

May 9, 2017 | By :
Shashi Tharoor slams TV report on Sunanda Pushkar's death
Delhi High Court directs police to file status report in Sunanda Pushkar case in three days.

New Delhi, May 9: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor named reports showing up in a TV slot regarding the demise of his better half Sunanda Pushkar as “deceptions and by and large lies”.

“Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” Tharoor said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

“I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law,” the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star inn in South Delhi the evening of January 17, 2014.

Tags: ,
Related News
After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Why I Am a Hindu’, Tasleema Nazreen announces ‘Why I Am not a Muslim’
What if future PM is from TN or West Bengal?, Tharoor challenges Sushma over Hindi ticket to UN
Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ a Twitter hit in 2017
Baba Ramdev hits out at Tharoor for supporting SC’s ban on firecrackers: Sacrificing animals for Muslim festivals harm everyone
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police orders to de-seal Hotel Leela’s suite
Police shall go to logical end of FIR in cases of murder, Swamy criticises Delhi police over Sunanda Pushkar’s death
Top