She sunbathes every day by hanging her legs and exposed bum out of a second-story window : Neighbours wanted to stop that

Novosibirsk, July 04: People in a Novosibirsk, Russia, neighbourhood say police have done nothing about a woman who sunbathes by hanging her legs and exposed bum out of a second-story window every day, for hours at a time.

Locals say they are concerned the skin show is visible to children, but police have yet to stop her from her near daily routine.

There is a children arts centre not far from the building.

“She tans every sunny day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — all of the time,” one neighbourhood resident told Russian news site ngs.ru. “I know the older ladies here collected signatures to go to the police, but it hasn’t stopped. The lady continues to sunbathe.”

According to Russian news site Meduza, others have complained “her legs are not the only parts of her body that she hangs out of her window.”