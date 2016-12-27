Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea out of jail for a day to perform father’s last rites

December 27, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Dec 27: Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea performed the last rite rituals for her father in Mumbai on Tuesday, after she was allowed out of jail for a day by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court. Mukerjea is the prime accused in the case.
Mukerjea had filed a bail application on December 19, after she was told about her father’s death, seeking permission to go to Guwahati to perform the rituals. The CBI had opposed this saying her son Mikhail had said he did not want her to visit Guwahati.

