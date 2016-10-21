Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

Mumbai, Oct 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet on the basis of additional evidence in the Sheena Bora murder case, officials said.

The agency had made the submission before the court on Oct 17 during the hearing of Peter Mukherjea’s bail application.

Peter had approached the HC after his bail plea was rejected by the special CBI court in May.

Sheena Bora, 24, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012 and later her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, her former driver Shyamvar P. Rai and ex-husband Khanna in August 2015, and later the CBI nabbed Peter Mukerjea in November.

On June 20 this year, the Special Court granted Rai’s plea for a pardon in return for turning approver and a prosecution witness in the case.