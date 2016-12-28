Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea permitted to perform last rights of father, picture goes viral

Mumbai, December 28: The prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, was taken out of the Byculla jail to attend the funeral and to perform the rituals of her father, who died on December 15. while the pictues of Indrani Mukerjea before and fter going to Jail has become viral in the media.

Indrani Mukerjea was given permission to attend the rituals by a special CBI court. The permission was granted during last week, to attend the rituals anywhere in Mumbai, including her residence, between 7 AM and 7 PM on December 27.

However, the court had rejected Indrani’s plea for the interim bail to visit her hometown Guwahati. Her father Upendra Bora had died on December 15.

Indrani Mukerjea stepped out of the jail at around 7.30 AM with heavy police protection to reach Brahmin Seva Samiti hall in suburban Mulund.

Special judge H S Mahajan on December 22 had said Indrani shall be taken out of the Byculla jail here in the morning under a police escort and brought back to jail by 7 PM. During this time, she shall not speak to the media, the judge had said.

Indrani had sought interim bail for visiting Assam for the rituals, but CBI had opposed her request. The agency produced an e-mail sent by Indrani’s son Mikhail to CBI, saying he did not want her to visit Guwahati.

CBI also said Indrani’s intention was to influence prosecution witnesses and there was also a possibility that she might try to escape from custody.

According to sources, Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyam Rai killed Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.