Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader asks Republic TV reporter to leave protest venue of Gauri Lankesh murder

New Delhi, September 8: JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has asked Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV reporter to leave the venue of protest over the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Gauri Lankesh who was a fierce critique of the Sangh Parivar was shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants.

Republic TV has reported that the reason behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh was property disputes.

Shehla asked the reporter to leave the place when he tried to record her speech after the protest.

Shehla Rashid had stopped her speech and said: “we do not want Republic TV here”.

“You’re trying to hide the murder of Gauri Lankesh. So get out from here. Do not place your mic in front of me. We do not want the Republic TV here”.

Republic TV has a role in concealing the murder of Gauri Lankesh. They are acting only according to the orders of BJP, who give money for the channel.

We would react in the strongest language to anyone who is celebrating the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Shehla added.