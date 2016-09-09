Shekhar Suman returns with ‘Lights, Camera, Kissey 2’

Mumbai, Sep 9: Actor-filmmaker Shekhar Suman will be back as host of TV show “Lights, Camera, Kissey” in its second season. He will turn storyteller to narrate behind-the-scenes stories of classic Bollywood movies.

“Lights, Camera, Kissey 2” will uncover tales that took place during the making of Hindi cinema’s landmark movies including “Chashme Baddoor”, “Koshish”, “Vaastav”, “Roza” and “Chachi 420”.

“The most interesting stories are the ones which are exceedingly unusual and unheard of. Through the second season of ‘Lights, Camera, Kissey’, the audience will get a taste of Hindi cinema like never before by getting to know what happened during the making of legendary films,” Shekhar said in a statement.

“These untold tales not only enrich our movie watching experience but also help us connect better with the movies,” he added.

The three-minute show, which will be showcased on Sony MAX2 in the coming days, will come before different movie slots across the days and will tell three new stories every week.