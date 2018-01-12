Shia board chief slapped with legal notice for making derogatory remarks about Madrassas

| By : Web Desk

Lucknow, January 12: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has issued a legal notice to the chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi on Thursday, citing alleged ‘defamatory’ statements made by the former about Madrassas.

The notice which was served on January 11 accuses Rizvi for insinuating that Madrassa Education Systems have not contributed to the progress of young Muslims but has in fact created a sense of fundamentalism in them without any data to indicate. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that Madrasas bred terrorists and efforts should be made to shift them into mainstream education.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has condemned Rizvi’s statements that Madrasas produce more terrorists than civil servants and Madarsa education system has failed to produce doctors, engineers and civil servants in the notice.

Rizvi had also suggested that madrasas be converted to convent schools which offer an optional subject of Islamic education. (ANI)