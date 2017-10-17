Shia Waqf to gift 10 silver arrows for 100-metre statue of Lord Ram as a token of love and admiration to Lord Ram

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 17: Mother India, the land where people belonging to different religious groups stay together in harmony, has again proved its amicable nature. Shia Waqf Board would wish to gift 10 silver arrows for the 100-meter statue of Lord Ram.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, days before, had moved to build a 100-meter statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya. The proposal has been submitted to state Governor Ram Naik. Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, in a letter to the chief minister, asserted that the silver arrows from Shias are a token of love and admiration to Lord Ram.

Rizvi mentioned that arrows symbolize India’s fight against terrorism, exactly like Ram annihilated monsters with his arrows. Quoting from his letter, “The Shia community hopes that the India would become terror free just as Bhagwan Ram ended the terror of rakshas (monster) with his arrow.”

“The Nawabs of this region always respected the temples in Ayodhya,” added Rizvi. “Even the land for Hanuman Garhi in central Ayodhya was donated by Nawab Shuja-Ud-Daulah in 1739,” claimed Rizvi, “while the funds to construct the Hanuman Garhi temple were provided by Nawab Asif-ud-Daullah, between 1775 and 1793.”

It has created a flutter in Muslim community as Shia Waqf Board decided to support the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya. They claim that disputed land originally belongs to Shias and not Sunnis.

They also added that the temple could be constructed at a reasonable distance from the 2.73 acres of disputed land. Rizvi, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, said the Shia board has no issue if the mosque is constructed at a reasonable distance from the 2.73 acres disputed land. And preferably in a Muslim dominated locality in Ayodhya.

Shia Board is one among the parties in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case, that has been lying pending in the top court since 2010.