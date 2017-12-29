Shikhar Dhawan’s family not allowed to board flight to S Africa, hits out at airlines on Twitter

New Delhi, Dec 29: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his family have had to face difficulty while on their way to South Africa. The cricketer had took it to twitter hitting out at the airlines, by which they were flying.

Angry Dhawan tweeted – “Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment.”

“2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all.”

