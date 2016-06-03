Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Reacts To Divorce Rumours

Mumbai, June 3: Rumours have been rife that that all’s not well between actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra.

And if a recent media report is anything to go by, Raj has shifted to his office temporarily though. The media report also hinted at the couple heading for separation.

In his reaction to the rumours that has been doing the rounds, Raj took to Twitter. “like seriously?? I better spend more time at home… whoops 1.30 am returning HOME from office [sic],” he tweeted.

https://t.co/1kH2yKejsN like seriously?? I better spend more time at home… whoops 1.30 am returning HOME from office ?✌️ — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 1, 2016

Rumours had also hinted at Raj shifting to his workplace with bed and baggage, and his absence from his residence ‘Kinara’ confirms the same.

Shilpa and Raj, tied the knot in 2009. The couple celebrated son Viaan’s fourth birthday on May 21.