Shimla and Dharamshala continuea to shiver in sub zero for almost over a week now

Shimla , Jan. 14: The cold wave is intensifying in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla and Dharamshala continued to shiver in sub zero for almost over a week now.

The residents of Shimla are facing problems as the electricity supply is still hampered due to the ongoing repair and restoration work.

The local residents are not able to use electric heaters during the day due to power shortage. They are using fire to beat the chilling cold in the hill town here.

During the past 24 hours, Keylong recorded -13.9, Manali again shivers and recorded -6.8, in Kalpa -6.0, Bhunter -0.8, Solan -0.4, Sundernagar-0.2 and Shimla recorded 0.5 degree Celsius.

In Dharamshala, cold wind welcomed the cloudy morning today. The minimum temperature is in minus here.

Mahender Singh, a local youth said, “Earlier we were facing troubles because there was no rain but it rained and it’s snowing on the mountains for the last two three days. It’s drizzling in lower areas and it has benefited all of us. The farmers are happy and there is a control over diseases as well. But the temperature is low here so we have to wear more clothes especially when we have to ride a bike.”

Bunty, a local hotel employee said, “It’s very cold here. We are enjoying the heat of fire and avoiding going out. Only few tourists are coming here and we have a low business these days.”

As per the weather forecast, it will rain till Tuesday in Dharamshala.(ANI)