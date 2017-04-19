Shimla bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 45, all recovered

Shimla/Himachal Pradesh, April 19: Death toll rises to 45 people after a bus fell into Tons river in Shimla. The accident took place in the remote Nerwa district of  Shimla.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pratyush Singh told ANI that the rescue team has not been able to reach the site as it is too deep. Reportedly, the bus was carrying 56 passengers. The reson behid the accident is not yet identified. The bus apparently was a private bus that was plying passengers. The passengers were on their way from Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand to Tuni and the accident took place on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border in Himachal territory, Shimla deputy commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Shimla superintendent of police DW Negi said that so far 43 bodies have been recovered and the search is still underway. The police along with medical and rescue teams have been arrived from Sirmaur and Shimla districts to provide help in rescue and relief operations at the spot, about 190 km from here. (ANI)

