Shipment of 30 bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantoms to luxury hotel ‘THE 13’ in Macau complete

Goodwood, September 27: Following the handover of the first of his highly Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantoms at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show in March of this year, all 30 Phantoms commissioned by luxury entrepreneur Stephen Hung, Joint Chairman of THE 13 holdings limited, have now been shipped from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

The fleet of 30 extraordinary Bespoke Phantoms, that represent the largest single commission in Rolls-Royce history, are destined for THE 13 hotel in Macau, planned to open in early 2017.

Crafted in close collaboration with Mr. Hung, the fleet comprises 30 Extended Wheelbase Phantoms in the livery of THE 13 hotel, two of which are ‘Gold’.

The livery applied to each of THE 13 Phantoms comprises a specially formulated ‘Stephen Red’ exterior paint developed to the exacting requirements of Mr. Hung, complemented by a hand-painted gold twin coach line that culminates in a specially designed THE 13 motif. The Bespoke 21″ wheels are also finished in ‘Stephen Red’.

Included in the fleet are two ‘Gold’ Phantoms, which will be reserved for use by select guests, each featuring a gold Spirit of Ecstasy, gold Pantheon grille, gold interior accents and diamond encrusted Rolls-Royce badge. Additionally, the ‘Stephen Red’ paint that is used for the ‘Gold’ Phantoms is infused with fine particles of pure gold.

The stunning exterior theme of the fleet is elegantly echoed in an exquisitely crafted interior. A specially developed wood staining technique evokes the ‘Stephen Red’ colour scheme, whilst a chequered pattern integrated to the rear seats echo the marble entrance hall motif of THE 13. The clock was designed in collaboration with master jeweller Graff.