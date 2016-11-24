Shiv Sena on Demonetisation: Narendra Modi should have taken advice of ‘economist’ Manmohan Singh

Mumbai, Nov 24: Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-NDA government for poor implementation of the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have prior to implementation of the scheme taken the views of his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh seriously as he is an eminent economist.

“Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is an eminent economist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take his viewpoint seriously before implementation of demonetisation,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray said there is no meaning of the Prime Minister getting emotional and shedding tears during his speeches, adding the latter should have instead made efforts to wipe out the tears of the general public.

“The Prime Minister should have taken the people of the country into confidence as it was they who voted for him. If their (government) intention behind the move is good then why such a poor implementation? Just like black money do they have some ‘black motive’ behind this?” he asked.

Both Houses of Parliament were today adjourned on the demonetisation issue.

The Rajya Sabha resumed discussion on scrapping of high value currency notes, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi in the pre-lunch session.

The House could not carry out the same in the post-lunch session as the Congress members insisted on the Prime Minister’s presence throughout the debate.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley charged the opposition with looking for new reasons to run away from the debate. (ANI)