Shiv Sena dubs BJP over victory in polls without hardwork

Mumbai, April 25: Dubbing its ally the BJP as “zero in work but a hero” in polls, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it won’t put the blame on “faulty EVMs” for its defeat in the recent civic polls in Maharashtra. “There was a time when the Congress used to win every election. They were zero in work but a hero in polls. Similar is the case with the BJP today,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

On Friday, the BJP emerged victorious in Latur and Chandrapur municipal corporations, out of three civic bodies that went to polls on April 19. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Parbhani municipal corporation.

The Sena held six seats in the outgoing House of Latur, but could not even open its account this time around. However, it said that despite the loss it will not blame the EVMs to be faulty, unlike the opposition parties.

“This time, the Sena was unable to even open its account. We will not blame faulty EVMs for the BJP’s resounding victory but a research should be done as to why people are getting swept and farmers and youth are rallying behind the BJP like a snake does behind a snake charmer,” the Sena said.

It said that the BJP’s win in the recent polls is due to the inefficiency of the Congress. “On top of it, the victory is guaranteed when you have the entire state machinery and the help of Sangh (RSS) members,” the Sena said. “This is the season of the BJP’s victory and will continue for some more time,” it noted.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi at the Centre and (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra are experimenting with new tricks every day. “They will continue to win until people get bored of these experiments, and others, despite they doing their work seriously, will only continue to face defeats,” the Sena said.

In the elections to the 10 municipal corporations across the state held in February this year, the BJP won eight civic bodies. The party also made inroads into the hinterland in the elections for 25 Zilla parishads.