Shiv Sena goons’ bike rally in support of slipper-happy Parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad

Mumbai, March 27: Birds of feather…Shiv Sena supporters hold a bike rally in Maharashtra’s Omarga in support of party Parliament Member Ravindra Gaikwad.

To contextualise this, the 57-year-old Parliamentarian had on Thursday allegedly abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India with slippers at least 25 times, for not being able to fly business class since the flight was an all-economy Pune-New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha member who represents Osmanabad had told New Agencies that he was asked by a senior Sena leader not to speak with the media over the issue till Wednesday, March 29.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Member’s supporters have called for a bandh at Osmanabad today against ‘humiliation’ of their leader over the Air India staffer assault incident.”

Ravindra Gaikwad sparked outrage last week after he assaulted a 60-year-old Air India officer on board a Pune-Delhi flight apparently over being denied a business class seat. The politician’s burst of fury, peppered with profanities, went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Several top politicians called for strict action against the politician, and civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju condemned the incident. Six top airlines – including Air India – put Gaikwad on a no-fly list and demanded exemplary punishment, forcing the parliamentarian to return to Pune by train.