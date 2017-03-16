Shiv Sena launches sharp attack on BJP over Govt. formation in Goa

Panaji, March 16: The Shiv Sena has launched a critical attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the formation of the state government in Goa is equivalent to ‘murder of democracy’ and wished ‘strength’ for our democracy to ‘handle such happenings’.

“The political disorder that was played in Goa to form the government by the Bharatiya Janata Party cannot be termed anything other than a ‘murder of democracy’.

An editorial appeared in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana says that “However, this is another thing that it is not the first time that such incident has taken place in the state of Goa. Earlier also witnessed such incident, this is one more addition to it. Shiv Sena wish our democracy the strength to handle such happenings,”

The editorial further stated that even though the Bharatiya Janata Party was defeated in 3 of the 5 states that went to assembly polls, none of the experts of the party is ready to speak about the assembly results.

The Editorial asking “Goa rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party and with 17 seats elected the Indian National Congress as the single biggest party. Whose defeat is this?”

Former Union defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manohar Parrikar took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Goa earlier.

The oath of office to Manohar Parrikar administered by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji.

In a major setback to the Indian National Congress Party, the Supreme Court Of India had refused to stay the swearing-in of Manohar Parrikar and ordered a floor test in the state assembly that will be held today.

Manohar Parrikar quit as the defence minister of India, a post he had been holding since November 2014 after the first reshuffle of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. On that time, he was serving his second term as the Chief Minister of Goa.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 13 seats in the 40-member Goa State Assembly, managed to garner support from other parties and independents to attain majority under Manohar Parrikar.

3 MLAs of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), 3 of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two independents have pledged their support to Manohar Parrikar.

The Indian National Congress won 17 seats in the recently concluded Goa Assembly polls.