Shiv Sena MLA sends 'proxy' to address drought-hit farmers.

Osmanabad/Maharashtra, May 13: A Shiv Sena leader representing Maharashtra‘s drought-hit district of Osmanabad allegedly sent a proxy to his constituency to address drought-hit farmers.

Previous corporate Yashodhar Phanse acted like Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar and went by the electorate of Chabukswar after gathering boss Uddhav Thackeray had coordinated all MLAs of the dry spell hit regions to meet ranchers. This occurred after the Shiv Sena propelled the ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan’ in which all gathering MLAs have been told to visit the dry season hit ranges of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which framed the legislature in the state in collusion with Shiv Sena, pummeled its partner over the episode. Out of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs guided by Thackeray to visit the dry season hit locale, upwards of 27 did not try to go on the visit. Taking after the occurrence, senior Sena pioneers named it as “one individual’s mix-up” and not as a shame for the gathering. In the meantime, the Opposition pummeled Sena over the matter. (ANI)