Shiv Sena Thane legislator charged with disruption of slum colony

Thane,Dec16: More than a dozen persons, including a Shiv Sena corporator from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were booked on charges of disrupting a meeting of citizens to discuss development of slum colony. The incident took place on December 11, while the suspects were booked on Thursday, police said today. No arrests have been made so far.

The complaint by one Lizzy Chako said the corporator who also doubles up as a developer had in 2009 undertaken to develop the slum colony at Pokhran Road No II and give tenements to the occupants, but he failed to keep up his commitment.

In this connection the affected persons had called a meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting was addressed by social worker Adv Darmyansingh Bist and one Madhu Acharya and the issues relating to the delay in redevelopment were being discussed.

When the meeting was in progress the accused arrived at the meeting place and allegedly started disrupting the meeting by snatched away the mike from the hands of Adv Bist and also threw the chairs away, the complaint said.

The accused also threatened the organisers not to hold any such meeting again else they would face serious consequences, the complaint stated. The accused also beat some people were present for the meeting, it stated.