Shiv Sena wakes up, asks PM Modi to raise Doklam issue and solve it while visiting China

Mumbai/ Maharashtra, August 31: The Shiv Sena has a word for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province between September 3 and September 5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. The Sena, in an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, asked PM Modi to raise the issue of Doklam and to solve this tension once and for all.

On Monday, India and China agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding to not let their long standing differences become disputes.

India-China stand-off at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan trijunction, had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area. India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16.

(ANI)