Shivpal Singh Yadav -Akhilesh Yadav truce short-lived, supporters on street again

Lucknow, Sep 17 : The truce brokered between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav turned out to be short-lived, as supporters of both leaders came out on the streets on Saturday again.

Protesters, carrying photographs and posters of both Akhilesh and Shivpal, squatted outside the party headquarters here.

Heavy police reinforcements were deployed and all roads to the VIP Kalidas Marg were barricaded as security officials feared the warring groups might come to blows.

Both Shivpal and Akhilesh have their official residences on VIP Kalidas Marg. The Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were also rushed to the area.

Supporters of the Chief Minister climbed on trees and were protesting against the appointment of Shivpal as the state unit chief, after party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav brokered a part peace deal on Friday.

There was a scuffle between security staff of Mulayam and Akhilesh’s supporters as the protesters tried to gherao Mulayam’s residence on Vikramaditya Marg.

According to insiders, while initially Akhilesh bowed down to his father’s decision, he continues to be reluctant to give space to his uncle Shivpal in the party, as he fears he could lose out on selection of party candidates for the 2017 state polls.