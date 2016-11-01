Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemns ‘vote-bank politics’ over SIMI men’s killings

Bhopal, Nov 01: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition over the Bhopal encounter in which 8 SIMI undertrials were shot dead after escaping from jail, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said some leaders were doing vote-bank politics which is highly condemnable.

“He tried to stop the terrorists from escaping and sacrificed his life. He was a hard-working security guard. He sacrificed his life while fulfilling his duties. His daughter’s marriage is in December. The family’s pain can be guessed. His daughter is now the daughter of the entire nation. The entire nation, especially the government, will consider this family,” Chouhan told the media after meeting the family members of security guard Ramashankar Yadav, who was killed in the Bhopal jailbreak.

“I don’t know what sort of political mudslinging has begun. Some leaders of our nation cannot see the martyrdom of our soldiers. Some people are doing vote-bank politics on this matter which is highly condemnable. One must refrain from doing this,” he added.

Escalating his attack on the opposition, Chouhan said it was extremely unfortunate that the leaders do not utter a word about the martyrdom of the soldiers.

“Shame on such politics and shame on such leaders. For us, the nation is our first priority,” he added.

Chouhan also announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to slain security guard Ramashankar Yadav’s family, besides Rs 5 lakh for his daughter’s marriage and renamed the colony in his name.

Eight terrorists of the banned group SIMI, who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after killing a guard, were gunned down in an encounter by the state police on Monday.