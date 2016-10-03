SHO Qayamuddin Ansari shot dead near police station in Gaya

Patna,Oct3: Bihar continues to remain unsafe for its citizen. In yet another incident of murder, unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday shot dead a Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in Bihar.

The incident took place early today near Kotchi police station in Maoist-hit Gaya district of Bihar. The police were informed after which they reached the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Saurabh Kumar said three motorcycle-borne suspected Maoists fired four bullets at the officer in-charge of Kotchi Police Station Quuam Ansari killing him on the spot.

Qayamuddin Ansari had gone for a morning walk when the assailants attacked him, DIG said.

The Kotchi Police Station, about 125 km from Gaya town, is on the border of Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

Senior district police officers and paramilitary forces are at the spot taking stock of the situation, the DIG said.

Further details awaited.