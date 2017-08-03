Shobha Thakur: An Inspiration for every Housemaid in India to fight Poverty

Solapur/Maharashtra, August 3: A single mother and a housemaid who is a role model for other housewives, decided to fight poverty by educating her children. Shobha Thakur hopes to fulfil all her dreams by educating her children and improve their economic conditions. ” My daughter always wanted to pursue designing or nursing, but the economic condition remains to be the main obstacle.” Shobha Thakur, a maid and a proud mother believes that only education can uplift the poor.

She is hailing from Uplai village from Solapur district of Maharashta and witnessed poverty since childhood. Shobha Thakur could manage to study only till class 5. She said that, “I always urged to educate myself, but my father was working in Ichalkaranji town of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. So, ultimately we had to migrate and that ended my dream of education.” Shobha Thakur shifted to Ichalkaranji town in 1995. She added that, ” I did not like the town, so I stopped my education.” In order to meet the daily basic requirements, she started working as a maid at the age of 14. At the age of 16, she got married, which led her to a period of immense struggle.

Shobha’s husband was an alcoholic which initiated many problems in her life. She said, ” My husband never paid for children’s education. He never provided me money either, so I had to continue working as maid.” My daughter successfully cleared class 10, then she got admission in a local commerce college of Ichalkaranji. My daughter dreams of becoming a designer or a nurse someday. Shobha’s son is in his first year of B.Com and also works in a nearby factory to support the family income. She mentioned that, “earlier, I used to work in eleven houses, but now my health has deteriorated. Presently, I work at seven houses and urge to earn Rs 6,000 monthly. My house rent is Rs 2,000. It’s difficult to run a family of three with such small amount of Rs 4,000.

Her husband passed away in 2008 due to heart attack. Subsequently, Shobha’s dilemma aggravated as the school fees kept increasing. “At the beginning, nobody helped me, but now some people help by buying clothes, shoes or books for my children.” I faced a tough time when nobody was ready to help, but anyhow I managed to educate my children.” But her hardships never ended with a basic income. She commented that, “I cannot reveal to my distant relatives that I work as a maid. In fact, I told them that I work at a local saree shop. There is a dishonor attached to working as a maid, but I have to fight poverty and educate my children.”