Shocking !!! 13-year-old girl raped by father and son in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 16: In another horrifying incident, a 13-year-old was allegedly raped by a father and son in Green Hills colony in Hyderabad.

According to reports, a case regarding this was registered and both the accused have surrendered. Meanwhile, further investigations are being carried out in the case.

Incidents of rape in the nation continue to rise and have become a serious concern. Hardly a day passes when such cases are not reported.

A month ago, a tragic incident took place in Haryana, where a minor student of class 6 was allegedly gang-raped by four of her seniors from class 10. The ghastly act was apparently carried out in the washroom of the private school to which the students belonged.