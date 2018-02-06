Shocking | 21 people contract HIV in UP, after quack uses infected needle

Feb 6, Unnao (Uttar Pradesh). In a shocking incident, at least 21 people have been infected with HIV in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao allegedly after a quack used a common syringe to administer injection.

The incident came to light after health authorities set up a two-member panel after reports of high number of HIV cases were reported from the region. The panel visited various settlements of Bangarmau to investigate the reasons behind the increase in the number when they stumbled upon the shocking finding. “The matter came to light after the health department launched an investigation following reports of “high number of HIV cases” in the area. The team visited Premganj and Chakmirpur areas of Bangarmau and filed a report, based on which screening camps were held at three places. In the camps, 566 people were examined of whom 21 were found to be infected with HIV,” Chief medical officer Dr SP Chaudhary said.

The probe into the root cause of such an high infection led them to a quack Rajendra Kumar, living in a nearby village. Further, the department found that he had used a single syringe for injection in the name of cheaper treatment.

“We found that he was using a single syringe to administer injection to all and this was the reason behind the rise in the number HIV cases.”

All the patients have been referred to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre in Kanpur and a case has been filed against