Shocking! Blue Whale suicide game is now everywhere with alarmingly increasing number of downloads: Parents on high alert

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, August 3: Finally the suicide game called “Blue Whale Challenge” has reached Kerala, alarming the parent community, as its las t challenge is to commit suicide. According to reliable sources from the police force, more than 2000 downloads of the Blue whale suicide game are already made from the small state Kerala.

At this juncture, parents of children below the age of 18 are advised to closely monitor their kids and their mobile usage to avoid mishaps.

The ad agencies which deals with online advertisements had noticed that the suicide game is getting spread through online sites and gaining acceptance. The police had asked the ad agencies to hand over their findings on spreading of the game. Many countries have banned games which motivate the users to commit suicide.

According to the reports, a sum of 530 people has committed suicide in different countries. A few days ago a 13-years old boy named Manpreet Singh Sahani from Mumbai has committed suicide by jumping off from the seventh floor of a building at which his family resided.

Police guess that this incident is under the influence of the Blue Whale suicide game. The game was originated from Russia. In this challenge game the first task is so simple as it is to draw a picture of a whale on a white paper.

There are 50 levels in the game. The players have to cover all the 50 levels in a time period of 50 days. To pass each level, the player has to do many tasks including injuring themselves. And the final task in the 50th level is to commit suicide. Cyber experts have warned that those who are attracted by the game will not hesitate to commit even suicide.