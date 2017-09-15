Shocking! Brothers succumbed to gun shots over car parking issue, following communal tension

Meerut/ Uttar Pradesh, September 15: At least two people died in a shootout between two communities on Thursday evening in Meerut’s Phalauda, over the issue of car parking.

Qureshi clan’s Dilshad and his brother Mansaad had a conflict with the Dalit family of the Dariyal clan after the former parked their Maruti car in front of the latter’s house. Soon, people from both communities joined the conflict and using their licenced guns, escalating it to a full-fledged firing.

Brothers Dilshad and Mansaad died in the firing, which further caused the party on Qureshi’s side to target the houses of all Dalits, and damage bikes. Stone-pelting also took place, which reportedly injured many.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manzil Saini, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat Rajesh Kumar, Circle Officers, and the police force reached the site, and registered a case of murder. The police were on a search operation till late at night to nab the culprits, in which two people were arrested out of total seven, informed SSP Saini.

“The matter is under control now, but vigilance is required and this is the reason why police are deployed,” told SSP Saini. However, the police dismissed the possibility of communal tension in this case. “In the past too, cases have been registered against both the parties,” added SSP Saini.

