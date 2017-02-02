Shocking! BSF jawan Tej Bahadur who posted video alleging corruption, was asked to retire, now kept under arrest

Rewari, Feb. 2: Wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur has made a shocking revalation about the condition of her husband, weeks after he had posted a video alleging that troops were being served bad quality food. Sharmila Yadav, wife of Tej Bahadur said that her husband was forced to retire and later he was put under arrest.

Speaking to ANI, she claimed that he was being mentally tortured.

“I waited for him on 31st, but he didn’t come. He called around 8 that he is not coming and that he was asked to retire. He further said that his retirement was also cancelled within one hour and that he was later arrested,” she said.

She further said that her husband managed to call up using someone else’s phone and said that he was under arrest and being threatened and mentally tortured.

Meanwhile, the BSF sources told ANI that Tej Bahadur was not arrested and an inquiry has found him guilty and disciplinary action against him was recommended, which is yet to be approved.

The BSF jawan’s video alleging that sub-standard food was served to jawans on the frontlines went viral and sparked a nationwide outrage.

Tej Bahadur also posted other videos showing a poorly baked ‘chapati’ and dal which he said had “nothing except salt and turmeric”.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF jawan of 29th battalion, who is these days posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of Facebook posts said that the government has been doing enough to provide the security forces with essential items, but it is the BSF officials who are indulged in wrong doings.

In his posts, Yadav is seen accusing the high-ranking officers of selling the items being provided by the government to fill their pockets. (ANI)